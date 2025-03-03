Amalgamated Bank Purchases 19,648 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,170,000 after buying an additional 300,385 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 384.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,970,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,971,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,501.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,676,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,056,492.29. The trade was a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.



