Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,069 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 44.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after acquiring an additional 986,812 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,816 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 73,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Mosaic Trading Down 4.7 %

Mosaic stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $33.44.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

