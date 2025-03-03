Amalgamated Bank Sells 179 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,962,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,015,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 357,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,524,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,030,000 after buying an additional 151,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total value of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock opened at $219.19 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.26.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.22.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

