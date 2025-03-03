Amalgamated Bank Sells 182 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. State Street Corp raised its stake in NewMarket by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 198,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NewMarket stock opened at $570.25 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $480.00 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.48.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

