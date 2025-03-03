American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Up 84.8% in February

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the January 31st total of 43,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 292,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
American Rebel Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AREB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. 1,607,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,003. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.
American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Rebel had a negative net margin of 111.30% and a negative return on equity of 772.51%.
About American Rebel
American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.
