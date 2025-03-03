Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 9719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMX shares. Ventum Financial upgraded Amex Exploration from a “negative” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Amex Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Amex Exploration Stock Down 3.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.21.

In other news, Director Victor Cantore acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,900.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 77,900 shares of company stock worth $82,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

