Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $66.57 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.83. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.