Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2025

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Price Performance

HCOW stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.06. 3,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOWFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 71.53% of Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.