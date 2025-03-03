Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (NASDAQ:HCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Price Performance
HCOW stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.06. 3,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $28.73.
Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF
About Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF
The Amplify Cash Flow High Income ETF (HCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-fund, that invests in US stocks of large- and mid-cap companies while using a naked call option writing strategy to potentially generate additional income.
Read More
