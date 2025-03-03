Analysts Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) PT at $1,129.72

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,129.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW opened at $929.56 on Monday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,038.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $983.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

