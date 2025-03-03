Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EQB (EQB)

EQB (TSE: EQB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/27/2025 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$126.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$109.00 to C$117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – EQB had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$130.00 to C$119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – EQB was given a new C$130.00 price target on by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – EQB was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating.

1/30/2025 – EQB was given a new C$129.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – EQB had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$112.00 to C$121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EQB Stock Performance

TSE EQB opened at C$101.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB Inc. has a 52 week low of C$78.24 and a 52 week high of C$114.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$105.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$104.00.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

