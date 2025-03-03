Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.