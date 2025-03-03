ANZ Group Holdings Limited (AN3PI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.413 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
ANZ Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.80.
About ANZ Group
