Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.25), Zacks reports.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ APGE opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $221,370.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,639.48. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $698,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,324,487 shares in the company, valued at $61,694,604.46. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,556 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.71.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

