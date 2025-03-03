Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Position Increased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

APLE opened at $14.79 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Bank of America raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

