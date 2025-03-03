Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Short Interest Up 37.8% in February

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,956,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,343. Aptiv has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Aptiv by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aptiv by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47,215 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Argus upgraded Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

