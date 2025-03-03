Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Up 56.5% in February

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Arbe Robotics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th.
Shares of ARBE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.71. 4,964,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,295,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $154.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.02.
Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.
