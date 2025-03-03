Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Short Interest Up 56.5% in February

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Arbe Robotics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARBE

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Arbe Robotics by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 485,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arbe Robotics by 1,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 437,949 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Arbe Robotics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 129,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARBE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.71. 4,964,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,295,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $154.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.02.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.