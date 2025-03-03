ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the January 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

ArcelorMittal stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,527,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,748. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.61.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.90 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

