Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AACT. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,519,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 686,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 561,796 shares in the last quarter. Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 523,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 185,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AACT opened at $11.07 on Monday. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company which engages in effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination. The company was founded on March 15, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

