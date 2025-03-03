Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Up 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.06 ($0.05). Approximately 3,200,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,125,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.71 ($0.05).

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -201.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.09. The stock has a market cap of £35.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.39.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

We are a multi-talented, dynamic team of mining and blockchain network experts, technologists, entrepreneurs, and engineers from all walks of life. Our mission is centred on running green & efficient mining infrastructure that supports the continued growth, innovation, and function of the world’s top blockchain networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.