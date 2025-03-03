Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Posts Earnings Results

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.38%.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Price Performance
Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,560. The firm has a market cap of $242.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.20.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.0363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is 35.00%.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.
