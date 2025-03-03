ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.18, Zacks reports.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

AVBP opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ArriVent BioPharma from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

