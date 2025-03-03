Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.43), Zacks reports.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance

Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.25. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARTL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 9th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Artelo Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

