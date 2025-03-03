Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,886,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HII opened at $175.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.15 and its 200 day moving average is $218.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

