Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $241,000 in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 198,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Open Text in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Open Text from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.33.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

