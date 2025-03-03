Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $303,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $5,225,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,534.04. This trade represents a 44.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at $65,177,717.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TOST. Compass Point assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toast

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $38.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3,860.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.