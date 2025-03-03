Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE PFG opened at $89.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

