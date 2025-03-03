Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 750,073 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $128,221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,068,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $49,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,946 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $176.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $233.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.28.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.