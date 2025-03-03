ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $732.35 and last traded at $727.90. 766,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,759,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $709.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $937.00.

ASML Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $733.15 and a 200 day moving average of $753.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $275.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

