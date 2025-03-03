AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

ASTS stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,924,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,926,082. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.04.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

