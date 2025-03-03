Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

ASTE opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.37 million, a P/E ratio of -444.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.10 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 273.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Harvey Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 282,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 117,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,612,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $2,467,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 64.3% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 52,571 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

