AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,542.80 ($95.08).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

AstraZeneca stock opened at £119.54 ($150.69) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £230.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,670 ($121.90) and a fifty-two week high of £133.88 ($168.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average is £111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is £114.36.

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas – Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

