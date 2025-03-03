Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Purchased by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of BATRA opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.80. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. Research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 24,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,033,653.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,354.52. The trade was a 13.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 44,932 shares of company stock worth $1,864,395. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

