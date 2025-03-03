Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Short Interest Down 29.6% in February

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATMU shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies
Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE ATMU traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,823. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $45.43.
Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.
About Atmus Filtration Technologies
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.
