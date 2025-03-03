AUB Group Limited (AUB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 on April 3rd

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2025

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUBGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from AUB Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.

AUB Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

AUB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Company is focused on insurance broking, underwriting agency and risk management businesses.

Further Reading

Dividend History for AUB Group (ASX:AUB)

Receive News & Ratings for AUB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.