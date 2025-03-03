AUB Group Limited (AUB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.25 on April 3rd

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from AUB Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.16.

AUB Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

AUB Group Company Profile

The Company is focused on insurance broking, underwriting agency and risk management businesses.

