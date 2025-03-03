Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.79. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 3,052,283 shares.

AUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.85.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,053,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,020,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,029,000 after buying an additional 2,687,191 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 84,904,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466,085 shares during the period. Toyota Motor Corp purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $298,294,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,671,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

