Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Lifted by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.6% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $216,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $305,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,961. This trade represents a 14.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total transaction of $704,869.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,007.90. This trade represents a 43.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,241. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $315.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.27 and a 52 week high of $316.46.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.