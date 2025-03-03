Auxano Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Auxano Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 1.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.
Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
