Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 544 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Auxano Advisors LLC reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in International Paper by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 1,373.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IP opened at $56.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. International Paper has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

