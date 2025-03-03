Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 2308832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.27 ($0.50).

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.53, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.62. The company has a market capitalization of £142.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.12.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company challenging current drug delivery methods to expand the utility of highly potent cancer therapeutics.The Company benefits from a world class research and development facility, team of exceptionally talented scientists and a highly experienced management team with members located in both the London headquarters and the US.

Our proprietary pre|CISION® platform masks toxic warheads by binding them to a short, engineered peptide that is cleavable only by the tumor-specific protease, fibroblast activation protein (FAP).

