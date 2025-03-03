Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 140.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.28. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gregory J. Divis bought 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $95,788.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,788.04. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,895. This represents a 6.21 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 55,579 shares of company stock worth $526,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

