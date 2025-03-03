Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 782,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,601 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 169,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $7.91 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $762.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.28.
In other news, Director Linda Palczuk acquired 3,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $30,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,616. This trade represents a 4.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis acquired 9,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $95,788.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,598 shares in the company, valued at $95,788.04. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 55,579 shares of company stock valued at $526,363. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
