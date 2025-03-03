Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Up 1.2 %

AWX opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Avalon has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

