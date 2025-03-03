Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Up 1.2 %
AWX opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Avalon has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.
About Avalon
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is a support level?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.