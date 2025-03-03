Bailard Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works
In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $263.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.42. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.11.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
