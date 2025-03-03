Bailard Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2 %

C stock opened at $79.78 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $150.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays raised shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.