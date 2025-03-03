Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Futu by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,547,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Citigroup downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

Futu Trading Down 2.0 %

FUTU stock opened at $109.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $130.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.90.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

