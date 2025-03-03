Bailard Inc. Purchases 1,334 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,278,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Innova Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,728,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 7.0 %

ICF stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

