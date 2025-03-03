Bailard Inc. Purchases 3,906 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $34.18 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.