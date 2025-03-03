Bailard Inc. Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 621,874.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,423,000 after buying an additional 864,406 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $207,089,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3,940.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,926,000 after buying an additional 37,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $155,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,016.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,898.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,622.49.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

