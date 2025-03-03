Bailard Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 45.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $161.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.82 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.