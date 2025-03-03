Bailard Inc. Sells 4,554 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYF opened at $53.91 on Monday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.